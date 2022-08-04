Rakul Preet Singh oozes charm in red dress; see photos

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh has left the fashion police awestruck with her latest outfit on social media.

Rakul Preet took to her Instagram handle and posted a string of photos in a glamorous red dress, paired with a matching overcoat.



She matched her outfit with hoop earrings, a small pendant and copper-coloured stilettos.





Her subtle makeup with bright lips and open hair makes her more glamorous.



The 31-year-old actor is quite active on social media, where she has a sizable fan base. Her fans can't get enough of the Bollywood diva, who is frequently seen sharing images and videos of herself and her loved ones on social media.

Recently, Rakul Preet was featured in a music video titled 'Mashooka', which is produced by none other than her boyfriend Jackky Bhagnani.

Meanwhile, on the film front, Rakul will be seen in 'Chhatriwali'. The film, directed by Tejas Prabha Vijay Deoskar, tells the story of a chemistry graduate who ends up accepting the job of a quality tester for condoms as she needs money. Rakul will also be seen as a gynaecologist in her upcoming movie Doctor G. (ANI)

