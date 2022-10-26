Rakul Preet Singh opens up about her parents' first reaction after watching her film 'Thank God'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 26 (ANI): Expressing her happiness and contentment over her recent role played, actor Rakul Preet who received an overwhelming response for her performance in the latest release 'Thank God', which also stars Sidharth Malhotra and Ajay Devgn. In the film, she essays the role of a cop.

Sharing how her parents reacted to the film, Rakul said, "This is the earliest my parents have seen any film of mine let me tell you so they called me at 12 in the morning and my dad said this is your best film so far and I was like what really? And my dad felt that this generation would love this film and that families would love the film because it's so true to our Indian families and culture. He took the number of my director and left him a long message saying thank you for doing this for this generation."

Rakul also had the opportunity to see the audience's reaction in theatres and was ecstatic with the response. She added, "Thank God I did surprise theatre visits and the audiences have come up to us emotional. They didn't expect us in the theatres and they walked up to us stating how everyone really liked the film and how they are emotionally connecting with the film. All I can say is Thank God right now."



The family entertainer minted Rs 8.10 crore on day 1 of the release, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

"ThankGod relied completely on spot bookings on the biggg #Diwali holiday... Although Day 1 biz is not proportionate with the names attached, the biz gathered speed towards evening onwards... Needs to grow/jump in the long, *extended* weekend... Tue Rs 8.10 cr. #India biz," Adarsh posted on Twitter.

Thank God is directed by Indra Kumar. It is the official remake of the Danish flick, Sorte Kugler. (ANI)

