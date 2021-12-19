Rakul Preet Singh shares secret of her energy

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): Actor Rakul Preet Singh is surely a milk lover, and it's 'haldi doodh' which acts as a major source of her energy.

On Sunday, Rakul took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of her sipping hot turmeric milk.



"Haldi doodh is the secret of my energy and of course a saviour from coldddddd#grandmotherskitchen#coconutmilkversion #nofilter," she captioned the post.





Rakul's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments from social media users.

"You look so cute," a fan commented.

"So true. Turmeric milk has several of benefits," another one wrote.

On the work front, Rakul has several films in her kitty. In 2022, she will be seen in 'Attack', 'Runway 34', and 'Doctor G'. (ANI)

