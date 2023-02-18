Ram Charan drops sweet birthday wish for 'Amma' Surekha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): It's a double celebration for actor Ram Charan as he celebrated Maha Shivratri and his mother's birthday on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan dropped a couple of pictures to give a sneak peek into his celebrations.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CozmeCuBWZl/

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Mahashivratri!! & Happiest Birthday to my darling Amma."

In the first picture, Ram Charan was seen worshipping at Shiv temple.

In the second image, he was seen posing with his parents- Chiranjeevi and Surekha Konidala.

Further extending the birthday wishes, Ram Charan's wife Upasana posted an adorable picture with her mother-in-law.



https://www.instagram.com/p/CozoQMzBwrx/

Sharing the picture, she wrote, "Happy happy birthday to my dearest Athama @konidalasurekha. Thank u for alll the love and support."

Meanwhile, after 'Natu Natu' in 'RRR', Ram Charan is again set to enthrall the audience with his dance moves and that too in 'RC 15'.

A source close to the film informed that Ram Charan recently grooved to an 80-second-long dance step in a single take, leaving everyone awestruck.

"Ram Charan impressed everyone on the sets of RC15 especially the director Shankar Shanmugham. The actor danced to the 80-second-long dance step in a single step. RC 15 shoot was happening in Kurnool recently where people thronged to get a glimpse of the actor," the source shared.

The film 'RC 15', billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.'RC 15' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The film is slated to release in 2023. (ANI)

