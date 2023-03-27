Ram Charan unveils 'Game Changer' first look poster on his 38th birthday

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 27 (ANI): Actor Ram Charan, on Monday, received a special birthday gift from the makers of his next film 'Game Changer'.

After announcing the official title of the film earlier on Monday the makers also unveiled the first look poster of the 'RRR' actor.

Taking to Instagram, Ram Charan shared the poster which he captioned, "I couldn't have asked for a better birthday gift !! #GameChanger Thank you @shanmughamshankar sir!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ram Charan (@alwaysramcharan)



In the poster, the 'RRR' actor could be seen sitting on a motorbike with a dapper look.

Soon after he dropped the poster, fans flooded the comment section with red hearts and fire emoticons.

"Happy birthday anna," a fan wrote.

Another fan commented, "Masssss antheyyyyy."

"MASSSS MASSSSS MASSSSSSS," a fan commented.

Helmed by Shankar, the film also stars actor Kiara Advani in the lead role.

The film which was earlier tentatively titled 'RC 15' is now officially 'Game Changer'.

The team recently wrapped up shooting a song for the film in Hyderabad after Ram's return from the Oscars.

Ahead of Ram's birthday, he received a sweet surprise from team 'Game Changer' on Saturday.

Director S Shankar, choreographer-actor Prabhu Deva and Kiara were also part of the celebrations.

The film billed as an action drama with current-day politics, features an ensemble cast, with Kiara playing the female protagonist.

The upcoming project is jointly produced by Dil Raju and Shirish Garu under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations for a Pan-India release.

'Game Changer' will release in three languages - Telugu, Tamil and Hindi.

Apart from Ram Charan and Kiara Advani, the film also stars SJ Suryah, Jayaram, Anjali, and Srikanth.

The film is slated to release this year. (ANI)