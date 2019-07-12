Ram Charan's first Instagram post reveals he is a mama's boy!

New Delhi (India), July 12 (ANI): Ram Charan is here to add some heat to your Instagram feed. The actor has finally joined the photo-sharing application.

The Telugu megastar announced his Instagram debut in style with a video, featuring him in a pool shirtless, posted by his friend and fellow actor Rana Daggubati.

"Hey guys, I'm finally debuting on Instagram. It is going to be an amazing connectivity on this new platform. It is new for me, I'm going to have so much fun. It is going to be mad,"

View this post on Instagram “ENTER THE DRAGON ??”!! Welcome to Insta brotherman!! @alwaysramcharan A post shared by Rana Daggubati (@ranadaggubati) on Jul 11, 2019 at 3:52am PDT

the actor says in the video.

""Enter the dragon"!! Welcome to Insta brotherman!! @alwaysramcharan," Rana wrote in the caption.

As his display picture, the actor chose an intense side-profile look of himself. While his first post was dedicated to his mother.

"Somethings never change !! Dedicating my first post to u. Love u Amma. #mamasboy #forever," he captioned the collage featuring two photos of him with his mother - one recent and the other from his childhood days.

The actor already has a verified account and had over four lakh followers at the time of filing this report. (ANI)