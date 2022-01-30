'Ram Lakhan' changed my life: Gulshan Grover

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 30 (ANI): 'Ram Lakhan' will always hold a special place in actor Gulshan Grover's heart.

According to him, the Subhash Ghai's directorial has changed his life.

Reminiscing working on the film, Gulshan tweeted, "33 years of #RamLakhan film that changed my life and my name to #BADMAN [?]Enjoyed working with and learnt so."





'Ram Lakhan', which stars Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in the lead roles, revolves around the story of two brothers who part ways due to their ideological differences, but how they come to each other's rescue as the story unfolds.

Actor Madhuri Dixit Nene and late Amrish Puri also featured in the hit film. (ANI)

