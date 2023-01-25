'Ram Lakhan' reunion at Subhash Ghai's birthday bash

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 24 (ANI): Veteran director Subhash Ghai's birthday was one such star-studded affair where there was a mixture of 'reel' with the real.

Television actor Rohit Bose Roy took to Instagram on Tuesday to post a special frame from the night and captioned it with some twist, "On-screen Ram Lakhan with real life Ram Lakhan with the showman! Happy birthday Subhash uncle! 80th!!!''

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnyRLfrD1L6/

The frame featured Subhash's on-screen Ram-Lakhan from the film ('Ram Lakhan') Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff, while Rohit shared the frame with his real-life brother Ronit Bose Roy. It's evident from the picture that the four renowned actors share a lovely bond with the director.

Soon after Rohit posted the picture, fans flooded the comment section. Actor Sanjay Kapoor wrote 'Lovely capture' on the frame.





A fan wrote, "The legends.''

Actor Ronit Bose Roy posted the frame on his social media handle as well and captioned it, "What a fun night. Happy Birthday, Sir @subhashghai1 Thanks for having us over." In another frame actor Karthik Aaryan and director Anees Bazmee joined the four for a perfect frame.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CnysKqNsJAL/

Rohit and Ronit are celebrated television actors who acted in films as well. Rohit Roy is remembered for his portrayal of villain Amit Shellar in Hrithik Roshan starrer 'Kaabil', while Ronit Roy is best known for his role in Arjun Kapoor and Alia Bhatt starrer 'Two States.'

Celebrities like Salman Khan, Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan also attended the birthday bash on Monday night. (ANI)

