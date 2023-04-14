Ranbir-Alia 1st wedding anniversary: 'Raazi' star shares pictures loaded with love and happiness

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 14 (ANI): It's a special day for actors Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt as the duo tied the knot on this date last year.

On completing one year of married life, Alia took to Instagram and shared her special moments spent with the love of her life - Ranbir.

She dropped three images which exude just happiness. The first picture is from the couple's Haldi ceremony.

See how cutely Ranbir is holding Alia as the two smile with their faces smeared with haldi.





The second picture shows Alia beaming with happiness as Ranbir got down on one knee and proposed to her in Kenya.



And the third image is from Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement bash. In the image, we can see the two brimming ear to ear. Ranbir and Alia seemed lost in each other's eyes while dancing together.





"happy day," she captioned the post.

Alia and Ranbir's pictures have left fans in awe.

"Happy anniversary cuties. Love these pics," a social media user wrote.

"Hayee too much love," another one wrote.

Alia and Ranbir fell in love during the shoot of their hit film 'Brahmastra'. After dating for a couple of years, the two tied the knot in April last year.

Their wedding ceremony took place amidst family and close friends at Ranbir's residence in Mumbai. For the special day, the duo twinned in ivory.

Alia ditched the mainstream lehenga and wore a hand dyed ivory organza saree. The sheer saree was adorned with fine tilla work and was teamed with a matching blouse featuring quarter sleeves and a V-neckline. accessorised her wedding attire with a heavy choker necklace, matching jhumkas and a matha patti all from Sabyasachi Heritage Jewellery.

Ranbir, on the other hand, Ranbir wore an embroidered silk sherwani by the same designer. He accentuated his groom look with shawl decked in zari maori embroidery and a long pearl necklace.

2022 became even more special for the two with the arrival of their daughter Raha.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir.

The couple has not disclosed the face of Raha yet. (ANI)

