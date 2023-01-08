Ranbir, Alia urge paparazzi to not click pictures of their newborn daughter Raha

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 8 (ANI): Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, who have been careful not to reveal their daughter Raha's face in photos shared on social media handles, recently held a special meet and greet session with Mumbai's paparazzi and requested them not to click pictures of their little one.

On Saturday, several paparazzi took to their Instagram accounts and shared this particular update about their meeting with the couple.

The paps informed that Ranbir and Alia urged them to follow the no-pictures policy and even showed photographs of Raha to them. The couple also treated the photographers with Mumbai's signature chaat.

Several pictures from the meet and greet session surfaced online in which Ranbir and Alia are seen sharing smiles with the paps. Ranbir's mother and veteran actress Neetu Kapoor was also a part of the meeting.





Alia and Ranbir became parents to Raha on November 6, 2022.

Announcing the baby's arrival, Alia via an Instagram post said, "And in the best news of our lives:- Our baby is here...and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - Blessed and obsessed PARENTS!!!! Love love love Alia and Ranbir."

The power couple, who tied the knot on April 14, 2022, announced their pregnancy in June 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Alia will be seen in director Karan Johar's 'Rocky aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani' alongside Ranveer Singh, Dharmendra and Jaya Bachchan.

Ranbir, on the other hand, will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's romantic comedy film 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' alongside Shraddha Kapoor and in director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's gangster drama film 'Animal' alongside Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol. (ANI)

