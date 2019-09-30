Ranbir, Arjun and Abhishek sweat it out on football field

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Sept 30 (ANI): Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, and Abhishek Bachchan were spotted sweating it out on the football field during a match held in the Mumbai on Sunday.

The actors were joined by an array of other celebrities including Aparshakti Khurrana, Jim Sarbh, filmmaker Shahshank Khaitan, and many more. Apart from these, several other television stars were seen spending some 'me-time' for good living life.



The friendly match started off with a warm-up session where the actors were seen doing stretching exercises and practicing the game.



Abhishek who is a lover of the sport was spotted playing as the goalkeeper while it seems Ranbir and Arjun played as defenders.



(ANI)

