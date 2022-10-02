Ranbir Kapoor, Ayan Mukerji's 'Wake up Sid' turns 13

New Delhi [India], October 2 (ANI): Bollywood actors Ranbir Kapoor and Konkona Sensharma's comedy-drama film 'Wake Up Sid' on Sunday turned 13.

Taking to Instagram, Dharma productions shared a post, which they captioned, "Who cares kal kya hoga... as long as we can have some fun" TODAY - as we celebrate #13YearsOfWakeUpSid!

Come, take a walk down memory lane with Sid & Aisha!"

Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Anupam Kher, Supriya Pathak, Rahul Khanna and Kashmeera Shah in pivotal roles.

Produced by Karan Johar, the film marked Ayan's directorial debut and was declared a box office hit.

Post the success of 'Wake Up Sid,' Ayan and Ranbir collaborated for films like 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani' and the recently released sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra: Part -1 Shiva'.

For 'Wake Up Sid' Ayan received the Best debut director award.

Meanwhile, Ranbir will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor. The film is all set to hit the theatres on March 8, 2023.

Apart from this, he will be also seen in south director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next gangster drama film 'Animal' along with actors Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol.

Ayan, on the other hand, recently revealed that he has already started working on 'Brahmastra Part-2: Dev'.

Konkona Sensharma will be next seen in a dark comedy film 'Kuttey' alongside Arjun Kapoor and Naseeruddin Shah. Helmed by Aasmaan Bhardwaj, the film is all set to hit the theatres on November 4, 2022. (ANI)