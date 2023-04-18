Ranbir Kapoor, Bobby Deol wrap up UK schedule of 'Animal'

London [UK], April 17 (ANI): It's a wrap for 'Animal' UK schedule.

A video from the sets has been doing the rounds in which actors Ranbir Kapoor and Bobby Deol are seen celebrating the end of the film's UK schedule.

The duo looked super happy as they cut the cake together.



Both stars have grown their beard for their roles in Animal, which is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.



Recently, Bobby shared a video of him working out for his character.

He dropped the video in which he is seen doing dumbbell lateral raises.

'Animal' also stars Anil Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna.

On December 31, 2022, the makers unveiled Ranbir's fierce look from the film. Sharing the picture, Rashmika wrote, "Animal first look is here. So, so excited for you all to see this look."In the first look poster, Ranbir Kapoor looks deadly as he holds an axe in his hand.

The film has also been filmed in Himachal Pradesh and actor Saif Ali Khan's Pataudi Palace near Delhi. It will be out on August 11, 2023. (ANI)

