Ranbir Kapoor completes 15 years in Bollywood: A look at his stellar performances

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Late actor Rishi Kapoor's son Ranbir Kapoor marked his acting debut 15 years ago with Sanjay Leela Bhansali's musical romantic drama film 'Saawariya' alongside debutant Sonam Kapoor.

Over the years, the actor delivered some breakthrough performances and enjoys a massive fan following without even being active on any social media platforms.

Ranbir got the "chocolaty boy" tag from his female fans for his charming looks and persona.

To mark this occasion, take a look at some of his spectacular performances.

1. Rockstar

'Rockstar' is indeed Ranbir's best performance of his career. From melodious music to outstanding acting performances the Imtiaz Ali directorial got it all. The film gathered a lot of appreciation from the audience and even after 11 years of its release, it remains fans' favourite.



2. Barfi

In this Anurag Basu directorial film, Ranbir portrayed the role of a mute and deaf man alongside Priyanka Chopra and Ileana D'cruz. The film showcased Ranbir's finest performance and was a package of comedy drama and emotion.



3. Sanju

'Sanju' was a biopic on actor Sanjay Dutt in which Ranbir gave his heart and soul to the role and adapted different body types. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani the film got massive responses from the audience and Ranbir was praised for his portrayal of Sanjay in the film.



4. Raajneeti

The intensity which Ranbir showcased in this political thriller film was par excellence and the film was declared a blockbuster hit. Helmed by Prakash Jha, the film also starred Katrina Kaif, Ajay Devgn and Manoj Bajpayee in the lead roles.



5. Tamasha

Another Ranbir and Imtiaz Ali collaboration in which was declared a commercial failure but the 'Jagga Jasoos' actor's performance gained a lot of appreciation from the audience as well as the critics.



Ranbir tied the knot with actor Alia Bhatt in April 2022 and the couple recently welcomed their first child, a baby girl.

Talking about his upcoming projects, he will be next seen in director Luv Ranjan's next untitled romantic comedy film alongside Shraddha Kapoor which is slated to hit the theatres in March 2023.

Apart from that, he also has director Sandeep Reddy Vanga's upcoming film 'Animal' along with Rashmika Mandanna, Anil Kapoor and, Bobby Deol. (ANI)