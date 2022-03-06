Ranbir Kapoor with family (Image source: Instagram)
Ranbir Kapoor with family (Image source: Instagram)

Ranbir Kapoor is all smiles with mom Neetu, sister Riddhima in family picture

ANI | Updated: Mar 06, 2022 18:47 IST


Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 6 (ANI): Actor Ranbir Kapoor might not be on social media but his photos and videos somehow make their way to his fans.
On Sunday, his sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni shared a new picture of the actor on her Instagram handle, in which he can be seen enjoying an intimate family dinner with mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima.
Ranbir looked dashing in a printed shirt and his bearded look. On the other hand, Neetu wore a black shrug with a white T-shirt and Riddhima donned a simple, elegant outfit.

Riddhima captioned the post, "Love & only love."

Talking about Ranbir's upcoming projects, he will next be seen in Ayan Mukerji's' Brahmastra' in which he will be sharing the screen space with ladylove Alia Bhatt for the first time. The movie will also feature megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Nagarjuna Akkineni and Mouni Roy. The film will release on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

Loading...
iocl
iocl