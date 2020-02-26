Ranbir Kapoor is one of Amitabh Bachchan's favourites!

New Delhi [India], Feb 26 (ANI): Terming Ranbir Kapoor as one of his "favourites," megastar Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday night shared a series of pictures from the shooting site of their upcoming sci-fi flick 'Brahmastra'.

The 'Badla' star took to Instagram to share four pictures with Kapoor. While in one of the pictures, he is seen sitting with his fellow actor, in others he could be seen giving a shot for a scene for the film with him.

"At work with one of my favourites, RANBIR ... I need 4 to keep up with his enormous talent," Bachchan captioned the post.

Besides Bachchan and Kapoor, the film also stars actor Alia Bhatt in a pivotal role.

Earlier in February, Bhatt shared a video where the director of the film, Ayan Mukherji announced the final release date of 'Brahmastra' amid a candid conversation with Ranbir Kapoor.

Helmed by Ayan Mukherji, 'Brahmastra' is the first part of a sci-fi trilogy. The film has been extensively shot in Bulgaria, New York, and Mumbai, among other places.

The film also stars Mouni Roy and Tollywood actor Nagarjuna. (ANI)

