Ranbir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor attend screening of Rajiv Kapoor's last film

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 18 (ANI): Rajiv Kapoor is no more, but his memories are alive in everyone's hearts via his movies.

On Thursday night, filmmaker Ashutosh Gowariker hosted an exclusive screening of the late actor's last film 'Toolsidas Junior'.

The event was co-planned by T-Series' Bhushan Kumar in Mumbai.



Several members of the Kapoor family including Ranbir Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Neetu Kapoor, Aadar Jain, Armaan Jain, Rima Jain, and Kunal Kapoor among others marked their presence at the screening.





Reportedly, 'Toolsidas Junior' is a father and son story that went on the floors in 2018. Apart from Rajiv Kapoor, the film also stars Sanjay Dutt in a pivotal role.

For the unversed, Rajiv Kapoor, the youngest son of legendary Raj Kapoor, passed away on January 9, 2021 following a heart attack. (ANI)

