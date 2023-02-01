Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha's track 'Tere Pyaar Mein' from 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' is out

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 1 (ANI): The trailer of Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor's romantic comedy 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' has been the talk of the town since it released. On Wednesday, the makers of the movie unveiled an awaited track 'Tere Pyaar Mein'.

Taking to Instagram, Shraddha dropped the video along with a caption, "LOVE IS BACK! Mummy kasam iss statement mein na jhooth hai na makkaari hai."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shraddha (@shraddhakapoor)

The love song 'Tere Pyaar Mein' from the movie has already caught the audience's attention. Over the years, music lovers have loved the combination of Ranbir, Arijit, Pritam and Amitabh Bhattacharya in films, and their coming together has hit a high note once again.

The excitement of fans has been at its peak with demands for early release of the song.

'Tere Pyaar Mein' oozes freshness and romance. The song is composed by Pritam, sung by none other than Arijit Singh along with Nikhita Gandhi, and has lyrics penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

Talking about the song, Pritam said "Collaborating on a Ranbir Kapoor song with Amitabh and Arijit is always special. In the past, whenever we have come together musically, the audience has loved and appreciated our music. I hope the audience enjoys our new song Tere Pyaar Mein and we continue to get their love."

With Ranbir and Shraddha's presence, the song looks like a beautiful combination of love and liveness that strikes the right chord with the youth.

The various breathtaking locations of Spain throughout the song, the stylish costumes and the candid yet striking chemistry between Ranbir and Shraddha add to the song's charm.

The film marks the first on-screen collaboration between Ranbir and Shraddha. Produced by Luv Films' Luv Ranjan and Ankur Garg, and presented by T-Series' Gulshan Kumar and Bhushan Kumar, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' will release in theatres on Holi i.e. March 8. (ANI)