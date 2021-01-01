Ranbir Kapoor teams up with Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol for T-series' 'ANIMAL'

New Delhi [India], January 1 (ANI): Filmmakers Bhushan Kumar, Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Murad Khetani began the year 2021 with the announcement of their next film 'ANIMAL' starring Ranbir Kapoor.

The title announcement was made on Friday on the YouTube channel of Bhushan Kumar's T-series.

Besides Ranbir Kapoor, the flick also stars senior actor Anil Kapoor, Bobby Deol and Parineeti Chopra.



The video announcement begins with credits rolling and Ranbir Kapoor delivering a power-packed dialogue in the backdrop.

"Papa, agle janam me aap mera beta banna, fir dekhna mai aapko kaise pyaar krta hu, aur seekhna aap. Kyuki uske agle janam mei vaapis mai beta aur aap papa," Kapoor said in the video.

"Tab na papa, apni tarah se pyaar krna, meri tarah se nahi. Aap samajh rahe ho na papa, bas aap samajhe ho to kaafi hai," he added.

'ANIMAL' is directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga and produced by Bhushan Kumar and Krishan Kumar's T-Series, Pranay Reddy Vanga's Bhadrakali Pictures and Murad Khetani's Cine1Studios. (ANI)

