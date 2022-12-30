Ranbir Kapoor to Ranveer Singh, celebs attend Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 30 (ANI): And yes it's celebration time for Ambani's! As billionaire Mukesh Ambani's youngest son Anant Ambani pre-wedding festivities with Radhika Merchant have begun. The couple had a traditional Roka ceremony on Thursday at the Shrinathji Temple in Nathdwara, Rajasthan.

Following their engagement, Mukesh Ambani is throwing Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's engagement party at his Mumbai residence 'Antilia'.



The celebrity lineup included Shah Rukh Khan, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Janhvi Kapoor, Ranveer Singh, and Ayan Mukerji. Shah Rukh Khan arrived with his manager Pooja Dadlani.



The Brahmastra Jodi made their way to the venue with their filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji. Talking about their outfits, Ranbir looked dashing in a black kurta pyjama and Nehru jacket, and Alia turned eyeballs in a dazzling sharara. The celebrity couple was spotted going hand in hand.





Janhvi Kapoor looked lovely in a pink saree.



Ranveer Singh opted for a super chic look wrapped in a blue velvet suit, as he happily waved to the photographers stationed at the event.





Following the Roka celebrations for Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant, the families are back in Mumbai for the lavish party with an impressive guest list. The couple received a grand welcome from the family members in the city with a great flower show at the Ambani residence, dhol beats, nagade, and fireworks at Worli sea-link. As the two made their way to the Ambani home for the party, Anant was spotted wearing a dark pink kurta sleeper, while Radhika looked exquisite in her pastel lehenga.



Radhika is the daughter of Viren Merchant, the CEO of Encore Healthcare. She hails from Kutch, Gujarat. She has trained in Bharatnatyam for eight years and is the disciple of Guru Bhavana Thakar of Shree Nibha Arts. In June 2022, Radhika made headlines after the Ambani family hosted a grand Arangetram ceremony at Jio World Centre. 'Arangetram' is a Tamil word which means ascending the stage by a dancer on the completion of formal training. It is the debut on-stage performance of a student of Indian classical dance and music following years of training. (ANI)

