Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' spiritual track 'Deva Deva' out now

New Delhi [India], August 8 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming sci-fi action film 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' has finally unveiled their second song 'Deva Deva'.

Sung by Arijit Singh and Jonita Gandhi, composed by Pritam Chakraborty, and penned by Amitabh Bhattacharya, the song encapsulates the magical moment in the film where Shiva, played by Ranbir Kapoor, finds the power within.



The spiritual song features Ranbir along with Amitabh Bachchan and Alia Bhatt.

'Deva Deva' is the second song of the film after the much-loved romantic track 'Kesariya.'

The powerful lyrics of the song have a unique blend of love and devotion as Shiva, the protagonist discovers his majestic abilities of fire. The song is pivotal to Shiva's character development in the film and does absolute justice to the concept of 'Love, Light and Fire'.



Talking about the song, Ranbir stated, "I thoroughly enjoyed the song, and could relate to it on so many levels personally. Pritam Da, Arijit, Amitabh, and Ayan have put in a lot of effort to create this masterpiece. The song makes one feel spiritually powerful with a rare ease, and I hope everyone feels and enjoys it as much as I did."



Previously, director Ayan Mukerji, stated that 'Deva Deva' is the soul of 'Brahmastra', talking about the audio-video visual of the spiritual song, he said, "I don't think there could have been a better time to release the song than on Shravan Somvar. The auspicious occasion just syncs with the captivating melody of the song and the spiritual visuals of Ranbir's character - Shiva, exploring his firepower. I'm so grateful for all the love we have received for Kesariya. And I just can't wait to see how people will react to Deva Deva!."



Sharing his experience, singer Arijit Singh said, "It has been an absolute pleasure to voice 'Deva Deva'. The song emanates an impeccable, positive energy that will certainly resonate with everyone. I'm really excited about it. I hope the audience enjoys it to the fullest."

Apart from Ranbir and Alia, 'Brahmastra Part One: Shiva' also stars Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy and south actor Nagarjuna in prominent roles.

The film is all set to hit the theatres on September 9, 2022. (ANI)

