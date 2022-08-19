Ranbir Kapoor's "phailod" comment on Alia Bhatt's pregnancy weight gain draws ire of netizens

New Delhi [India], August 19 (ANI): Bollywood actor Ranbir Kapoor's comments regarding his pregnant wife Alia Bhatt's weight gain have not gone well down with netizens.

Alia and Ranbir are set to appear together for the first time in Ayan Mukerji's upcoming directorial 'Brahmastra'. The trio had come together on Thursday for a YouTube live to promote their new film.

During the live session, when the duo were asked why they are not actively promoting 'Brahmastra' in the way they do for other movies, Alia replied, "We will promote the film, and we will be everywhere but if the question you are asking is why we are not phailod everywhere, right now our focus is..."

It was at this point that Ranbir cut her in between and pointed at his wife's baby bump saying, "Well I can say somebody has phailod (referencing her weight gain)." However, he did add that his comment was meant as a joke.

Though Ranbir made it clear that he was joking, unfortunately, it did not go well with many social media users, who later slammed the 'Shamshera' actor for allegedly 'fat-shaming' Alia.

The clip of the interaction circulated on several social media platforms including Reddit.



Expressing shock at Ranbir's comment, one user wrote, "My ex was like this. He would say things about my weight and personality and try to pass them off as jokes. Alia should run far away from him."

Another one shared, "Exactly. Slow abuse. Slowly the intensity increases if you keep on tolerating.. Classic Narcissist!"

A third person wrote, "Calling his pregnant wife fat is not what I expected from Ranbir."



Ranbir and Alia tied the knot on April 14, 2022, and on June 2022, the couple announced the news of their pregnancy.

Apart from the baby's arrival, the two are also waiting for the release of their film 'Brahmastra', which is scheduled to hit the theatres on September 9. Amitabh Bachchan, Mouni Roy, and south actor Nagarjuna will also be seen in prominent roles in Ayan Mukerji's directorial. (ANI)