Ranbir, Sonam Kapoor debut film 'Saawariya' clocks 14 years

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 9 (ANI): Two young actors Ranbir Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor, made a mark with their sought-after debut with the 2007 romantic film 'Saawariya', and on Tuesday, the film clocked 14 years.

Celebrating 14 years of ace filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali's directorial 'Saawariya', Bhansali Productions shared a nostalgic post on their official Instagram handle.

The post contains a string of stills featuring Ranbir, Sonam, Salman Khan, and Rani Mukerji from the film.











The caption of the post reads, "A rhapsodic tale set in a mystical world with endless possibilities and enchantment continues to teach us about love. Each character weaved it's own shade of adoration, while Raj & Sakina told us unrequited love can be beautiful. Imaan & Gulab taught us that it can fulfilling. 14 years later the story continues to bloom and all we can say is, MASHA-ALLAH."



Based on Fyodor Dostoevsky's 1848 short story 'White Nights', 'Saawariya' was the debut film for both Ranbir and Sonam.

The movie revolves around the love story of Ranbir Raj (Ranbir Kapoor) and Sakina (Sonam Kapoor). Raj, a wandering singer falls in love with Sakina, a beautiful young Muslim girl who rejects his proposal. When he tries to confess his feelings, Sakina tells him that she loves Imaan (Salman Khan), who has promised to return to her.

Apart from Ranbir, Sonam, and Salman, the movie also stars Rani Mukherji as Gulabji. 'Saawariya' also marked the last film appearance of Padma Vibhushan awardee actor Zohra Sehgal before her death on 10 July 2014.

The movie failed critically but did well commercially. (ANI)

