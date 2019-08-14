Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor

Ranbir, Vaani head to Ladakh to shoot for 'Shamshera'

ANI | Updated: Aug 14, 2019 14:35 IST

New Delhi [India], Aug 14 (ANI): Days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged film industry to shoot in Ladakh and Jammu and Kashmir, Ranbir Kapoor and Vaani Kapoor have left for Ladakh for filming 'Shamshera' in its picturesque locations.
'Shamshera' is the first film to be shot in Ladakh after it was proclaimed a Union Territory.
'Shamshera' will have the most breath-taking visual experience that audiences will get to see on screen and the director (Karan Malhotra) has left no stones unturned to make his film spectacular!" informed a source close to the project.
"He was certain that he wanted to shoot some of the most crucial portions of the film in Ladakh because it would add to the visual appeal of the film. Ranbir and Vaani have both left Mumbai for this shooting schedule," the source added further.
"It is going to be an intense schedule with some stunning visuals needs to be shot. Everything about this project has been kept under wraps and looks like the details of this schedule is known only to the crew that's filming this portion in Ladakh," said the source.
The high octane entertainer set in the heartland of India features Sanjay Dutt as Ranbir's arch-enemy and this is definitely the biggest casting coup to hit screens.
Sanjay will play the ruthless, merciless villain and his showdown with Ranbir will be something to watch out for as they ferociously go against each other!
"The shooting of Shamshera has gone perfectly so far and given that it is looking to transport audiences back to a period, huge sets have been built to recreate an era where Ranbir is pitted against Sanjay Dutt. The Ladakh schedule, however, will have portions of Ranbir and Vaani only," added the source.
Vaani plays the role of an exquisitely desirable and sought after travelling performer from heartland India. (ANI)

