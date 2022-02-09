Randeep Hooda celebrates 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 9 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda has completed 100 days of 'Inspector Avinash' shoot.

On Wednesday, Randeep took to Instagram and shared a picture with the project's crew.





"100 days of Inspector Avinash. A team that shoots together, rides together," he captioned the post.

Helmed by Neerraj Pathak, 'Inspector Avinash' revolves around the real-life of super cop Avinash Mishra of Uttar Pradesh played by Randeep.

Rajniesh Duggall, Shaleen Bhanot, and Praveen Sisodia are also a part of the project. (ANI)

