Randeep Hooda flaunts his best birthday gift, sends message to 'Be The Change'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 24 (ANI): Showing off his best birthday present, actor Randeep Hooda on Monday showcased his birthday gift -- a bicycle and sent out the message to 'Be The Change' and care for 'mother nature' by opting for an eco-friendly carrier.

The 'Extraction' actor posted to Instagram a snap, wherein he is seen flaunting his bicycle as he posed with it. In the capture, the 'Highway' star is seen sporting a grey T-shirt with denim and boots and accessorised his look with black shades. Taking safety into account, the 'Kick' star is also seen wearing a helmet as he is ready to take a stroll with his brand new bicycle on the road.



Alongside the picture, the actor noted, "Walk (or cycle) the talk ..Best birthday gift!" The actor sent out the message to start a positive change by opting for an eco-friendly mode of transport and care for mother nature by using the hashtags "#BeTheChange #RestartResponsibly #mothernature."

With the post hitting Instagram, more than 93,000 netizens liked the post, with many congratulating the star for the birthday present.

Lately, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been posting pictures and videos to keep fans updated.

Earlier, Hooda wished his co-actor and Hollywood star Chris Hemsworth on birthday by posting a picture with the 'Thor' actor. (ANI)

