Randeep Hooda meets Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 25 (ANI): Actor Randeep Hooda is extremely happy as he recently got to meet Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra.

On Wednesday, Randeep took to Instagram and shared a picture of him sharing smiles with Neeraj, who became the first from the country to win a gold in track and field in the Olympics. He threw the javelin to a distance of 87.58m to pick the gold medal at the Tokyo Games.

"Where does one go from the top? Very few face this question and even fewer have the answers. Upon meeting you, I deeply feel that you do brother @Neeraj_chopra1," he captioned the image.



While praising Neeraj, Randeep called him 'Kasuta manas' (amazing human being).

For the unversed, both Randeep and Neeraj hail from Haryana.

On the work front, Randeep will soon be seen in the web series 'Inspector Avinash', and the film 'Unfair and Lovely'. (ANI)

