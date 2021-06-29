Randeep Hooda shares a glimpse of his 'sanskari' dog

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 28 (ANI): One can't take their eyes off actor Randeep Hood's dog Bambi for sure.

On Monday, Randeep posted a picture of his dog giving him company while he prays in front of his temple at home.



"Sanskari dog alert. Bambi," he captioned the post.

For the unversed, Bambi is an adopted Indie dog. Randeep often urges people to adopt dogs rather than buy them.



In a recent post, he also highlighted the topic of dogs' adoption.

"Monday Motivation ...Dogs of Instagram...Adopt not shop," he added.

It seems Bambi has a huge fan following too.

"You have trained him well sir," a user commented.

"Hahahah....so cute. I also need a dog like Bambi," another one wrote.

Speaking of Randeep's work projects, he was recently seen playing the antagonist in 'Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai', which stars Salman Khan in the lead role.

He will be soon seen sharing screen space with Ileana D'Cruz in 'UnfairNLovely'. (ANI)

