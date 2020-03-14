Randeep Hooda shares glimpse of his Hindi dubbing session for 'Extraction'

New Delhi [India], Mar 14 (ANI): Randeep Hooda on Saturday took his fans by surprise after sharing a sneak peek into his Hindi dubbing session in 'Extraction', featuring the Australian actor Chris Hemsworth.

The 43-year-old actor shared the glimpse on Instagram with a caption that read: "Hindi Dubbing #Extraction Thor ka hathoda ya dhai kilo ka haath."

The shared picture saw the 'Highway' actor from the dubbing studio working on the Hindi dub of the film. Behind the actor is a still from the film on a monitor.

The still appears to be a fighting scene where Chris is seen with a furious look on his face. (ANI)