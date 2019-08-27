Randeep Hooda (Image courtesy: Instagram)
Randeep Hooda shares his first look from 'Rat On A Highway'

ANI | Updated: Aug 27, 2019 20:52 IST

New Delhi (India), Aug 27 (ANI): Bollywood's ace actor Randeep Hooda, who is known to impress fans with his stellar acting skills, is looking all intense and bruised in the first look from his upcoming film 'Rat on a Highway.'
The actor who will be seen playing the role of an advertising professional shared the new look on his Twitter handle and wrote, "The North Sea sunrise #Scotland #shooting #RatOnAHighway #Thiller #actorslife."
In the selfie, the actor can be seen in a rusty look with scars and bruises on his face. In the background, one can see the amazing picturesque landscape of Scotland.
The thriller film will showcase the actor who cannot remember the last 48 hours of his life.
The film is directed by Vivek Chouhan and produced by Mohaan Nadaar of The Production Headquarters Ltd - UK.
Currently, the shooting of the film is happening in the United Kingdom. The entire cast and crew of the film will be shooting with three cameras, with the 'Sarbjit' actor mouthing lines in both Hindi and English.
Most of the shooting will take place in the night with the makers hoping to wrap up the actor's portions in 24 days.
Apart from this film, The 'Highway' actor recently wrapped up Imtiaz Ali's next, also featuring Kartik Aaryan and Sara Ali Khan, and is gearing up for the Sanjay Leela Bhansali-produced yet untitled thriller in October with 'Mukkabaaz' actor Zoya Hussain after shooting for 'Rat On A Highway'.
On the web front, Randeep will be seen in Joe Russo's Netflix film 'Dhaka', led by Chris Hemsworth and co-starring David Harbour, and Manoj Bajpayee. (ANI)

