Randeep Hooda, image courtesy, Instagram
Randeep Hooda volunteers for drought relief programme in Maharashtra

ANI | Updated: Jun 13, 2019 13:26 IST

New Delhi (India), June 13 (ANI): Randeep Hooda who has always managed to stay away from the limelight and travel extra miles to help the needy, recently joined a team of volunteers to help people who are struggling with drought in a village near Nashik in Maharashtra.
The 'Highway' actor along with UK-based international humanitarian relief organization Khalsa Aid visited the drought-hit village in Vele to provide them with drinking water.
The 42-year-old actor posted a small video clip on Instagram where he can be seen talking about the drought- village and urging the government to strongly step forward and look out for some permanent solutions to the problems.
"There is a major shortage of water all over the country.. in Maharashtra near Nashik village Vele with Khalsa Aid India volunteers trying to do our bit Every Drop Counts be as prudent as you can," he captioned the video.
In the video, viewers can watch a long queue of villagers standing with their huge containers and how the volunteers are filling those vessels with fresh drinking water.
This was not the first time that the actor has stretched his arms towards helping people in need. He has been part of many Khalsa Aid missions including the cleaning of Juhu beach and serving food to flood victims in Kerala last year.
Maharastra currently is facing severe drought conditions with just 7 per cent of water left for consumption and has affected the lives of the people residing in the state. Apart from the state, several other parts of the country like Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Gujarat and Rajasthan are also witnessing similar kind of problems.
On the work front, Randeep recently wrapped up the shooting of Imtiaz Ali's next upcoming film. The two were last spotted five years back in 'Highway.' (ANI)

