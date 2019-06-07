Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali, Image Courtesy: Instagram
Randeep Hooda and Imtiaz Ali, Image Courtesy: Instagram

Randeep Hooda wraps up shoot for Imtiaz Ali's next

ANI | Updated: Jun 07, 2019 17:21 IST

New Delhi (India), June 7 (ANI): Marking a wrap for his next with Imtiaz Ali, actor Randeep Hooda shared a message for the 'Tamasha' director.
The 41-year-old actor posted a photo with Imtiaz on Instagram and expressed the joy of working with him after five years.
"And it's a wrap for me for #ImtiazAli's next..wonderful reunion after 5 years of the iconic #highway an honest experience as always..the joy of work, pushing boundaries..a rediscovery as an artist, as a person..gratitude and wishing the whole team a great future ahead," he wrote.

In the photo, the two are all smiles with Randeep's arm on Imtiaz's shoulder in a show of camaraderie.
The upcoming, yet untitled, flick also features Sara Ali Khan and Kartik Aaryan in pivotal roles.
The Imtiaz Ali's directorial is believed to be a sequel to the 2009 film 'Love Aaj Kal' and will hit the screens on Valentines' Day next year.
The 'Sarabjit' actor was last seen in Ahmad Khan's directorial 'Baaghi 2'.
Kartik was last seen in Laxman Utekar's directorial 'Luka Chuppi' wherein he shared the screen with Kriti Sanon.
Whereas Bollywood's new face, Sara Ali Khan, has teamed up with Varun Dhawan for the adaptation of the timeless comedy 'Coolie No. 1'. (ANI)

