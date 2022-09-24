Randeep Hooda's next crime thriller 'CAT' teaser out now

New Delhi [India], September 24 (ANI): Makers of the upcoming crime thriller 'CAT' unveiled the teaser of their film on Saturday.

Taking to Instagram, actor Randeep Hooda dropped the teaser which he captioned, "Being a CAT is not as easy as it seems This exciting story is coming soon, only on @netflix_in #Tudum."



Written by Balwinder Singh Janjua, Rupinder Chahal, and Jimmy Singh, 'CAT' is a crime thriller set against the backdrop of the Punjab hinterlands. In the series, Randeep will be seen essaying the role of an undercover spy.

Excited about the project, Randeep earlier said, "Working with Netflix is always a pleasure. I had a tremendous time during 'Extraction' and the love it got me from around the world was phenomenal. 'CAT' again has all the elements to appeal to a global audience. It has given me an opportunity to explore new facets as an actor in a simple but intriguing script. Can't wait to see the audience reaction to the series."

Soon after the teaser of the film was out, fans swamped the comment section with heart and fire emoticons.

"Most Authentic Actor," a fan wrote.

Another fan wrote, "After long time good stuff is coming and am damn excited."

The film will stream exclusively on Netflix.

The official release date of the film is still awaited.

Apart from this, Randeep will be also seen in an upcoming web series 'Inspector Avinash' opposite Urvashi Rautela.

He also has 'Unfair and Lovely' alongside Illeana D'cruz and in director Mahesh Manjrekar's 'Swatantra Veer Savarkar'. (ANI)