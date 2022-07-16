'Rangbaaz 3' trailer unveiled, series to stream from July 29

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 16 (ANI): The trailer for 'Rangbaaz 3' is out and it has received a thumbs up from the audience.

Directed by Sachin Pathak and written by Siddharth Mishra, 'Rangbaaz: Darr Ki Rajneeti' is helmed by Navdeep Singh of 'NH10' and 'Manorama Six Feet Under fame'.

The third part of the hit franchise is centred around Vineet Kumar Singh's character, Haroon Shah Ali Baig (also known as Saheb) who is a gangster-turned-politician, Robin Hood style. This season charts his rise from a small town in Bihar to becoming one of its most powerful strongmen. As seen in the trailer, Saheb is released from jail after 11 years where he was imprisoned for over 32 criminal case charges including murder, kidnapping and extortion. Loved by many, hated by some, and feared by all, Haroon Shah Ali Baig is now back to claim his territory with a single motive to contest and win the elections. And he has made it clear that he is willing to go to any length to get what he wants even if that means resorting to crude violence and murders.



Speaking about his role, Vineet said, "I had so many reasons to jump on-board and be a part of Rangbaaz - Darr ki Rajneeti. First, Ajay Rai is someone I have worked with him in Gangs of Wasseypur and Mukkabaz and he is my lucky charm. It's always a good experience working with him. Secondly, I have always wanted to work with Navdeep Singh as I love his movies. Thirdly, Siddharth Mishra has written an excellent script with beautifully layered characters. My character has all the things that an actor would want in a script. And lastly, Rangbaaz as a franchise is immensely loved by the audience and it has a legacy and a fan following so it was an easy decision for me to take on this project and now with the trailer out, I have fingers crossed".

Aakanksha Singh, Rajesh Tailang, Geetanjali Kulkarni, Prashant Narayanan, Vijay Maurya, Sudhanva Deshpande, Soham Majumdar and Ashok Pathak are also a part of the third part.

"I was aware about Rangbaaz's legacy when I took on this season but it is only now that I realise the responsibility that follows. Rangbaaz has a massive fan following and so, we are excited and nervous to please the fans with this season. Though personally, this is my favourite season because of not just the credible performances by all actors but also the crew that put forth their A game. From Navdeep sir (the showrunner) and Sachin (our director) to the team of writers and producers, it truly was a dream team to work with. We have had an incredible time shooting for this season and I hope that the magic translated on-screen as well," Aakanksha said.

'Rangbaaz 3' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 29th July.

Rangbaaz started in 2018 with its first season that featured actor Saqib Saleem in the lead. (ANI)