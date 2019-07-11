Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel issues statement over Kangana-journalist row

ANI | Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:10 IST

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets and bashing out people, shared a letter on her Twitter handle which is an official statement issued by her advocate Siddiqui & Associates.
The statement shared by Rangoli who is also the manager of Kangana, claims that her sister was openly ridiculed, harassed and criminally intimidated by the journalist. The statement further read that "These so-called unprofessional Journalists mischievously seek to use public platform on every given opportunity, to illegally and criminally harass any celebrity including my said client, despite full knowledge that their illegal and criminal acts are not "freedom of speech but amounts to defamation".
"Sir yeh dukan ko band karvayeinge aur inko jail bhi bhijvayeinge criminal kahin ke, how dare they threaten defame and intimidate Kangana ...." she captioned the letter on Twitter.

The letter also urged the unregistered 'Entertainment Journalist Guild' organisation to make their stand against such issue and stop directly supporting and encouraging unprofessional journalists through such mediums.

Reacting on the controversy which happened at a recent event, Kangana shared a video where she can be seen accusing the journalists of being rotten and cheap freeloaders and challenged the media to go ahead and ban her.
"Muft ka khana khaane pohonch jaate hain press conference mein. Main janna chahti hoon ki koi to criteria hona chahiye ki aap khud ko journalist keh rahe hain (You come to press conferences to eat free food. I want to know on what basis do you call yourselves journalists)," she said in a video posted by Rangoli.
"I request you people with folded hands to go ahead and ban me, kyuki main nahi chahti ke meri wajah se tum logo ke ghar mein chulha jale (because I don't want you guys to earn your livelihood on my name)."
On July 7, during a press event organised for her upcoming film 'Judgementall Hai Kya', the actor lambasted a reporter for writing "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', which marked her directorial debut.
Following this, the Entertainment Journalists' Guild of India boycotted the actor and denied giving her media coverage.
While Ekta Kapoor, the producer of the upcoming film, instantly issued a statement apologising for the incident, with her recent social media post, Kangana Ranaut has made it clear that she is not in a mood to apologise. (ANI)

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:14 IST

Cameron Boyce's father Victor shares last picture of his son

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): Cameron Boyce's father Victor shared an adorable picture of his son which was just clicked a few hours before the tragic death of the American actor.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 21:05 IST

Intruder breaches security at Buckingham Palace while the Queen...

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): An intruder eventually crept inside the Buckingham Palace at 2 a.m. this morning while Queen Elizabeth II slept just feet away.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:40 IST

Annette Roque officially calls it quit with husband Matt Lauer

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): It has been confirmed that Matt Lauer's wife, Annette Roque has filed for divorce after 20 years of their marriage.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:32 IST

Miley Cyrus reveals she's still "attracted to women"

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): Singer-songwriter Miley Cyrus, who is known for her unfiltered opinions, recently opened up about her marriage to actor Liam Hemsworth and admitted that she is still "attracted to women."

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:23 IST

'Friends' will still be there on Netflix abroad!

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): After it was reported that American sitcom 'Friends' is leaving Netflix, millions of fans were left disappointed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 20:08 IST

Jason Alexander joins cast of 'Faith Based'

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): American singer and actor Jason Alexander joined the cast of Christian film 'Faith Based', which is directed by Vincent Masciale and written by Luke Barnett.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:51 IST

Akshay Kumar reveals he hasn't read Twinkle Khanna's books!

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar, who is also known as Khiladi Kumar, is living to up to his name, quite literally! Looks like, Akshay likes action not just in movies but in his real life too.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:32 IST

Sidharth Malhotra, Elli Avram groove in 'Zilla Hilela' from...

New Delhi (India), July 11 : After taking fans on a musical journey with 'Khadke Glassy' the makers of 'Jabariya Jodi' have dropped yet another upbeat track 'Zilla Hilela' from the movie on Thursday.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 19:12 IST

Kartik Aaryan leaves for Lucknow to shoot for 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Kartik Aaryan, Ananya Panday and Bhumi Pednekar will be seen sharing screen space for the first time in the upcoming film 'Pati Patni Aur Woh'. While Bhumi has already started shooting for the movie in Lucknow, Kartik recently jetted off to the 'city of nawabs' to kic

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:36 IST

Entire cast of 'Hustlers' including Jennifer Lopez, Cardi B revealed

Washington D.C.[USA], July 11 (ANI): Putting all speculations to rest, the entire star cast of the upcoming crime comedy-drama film 'Hustlers'- written and directed by Lorene Scafaria, has been revealed.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:27 IST

Varun Dhawan, Alia Bhatt get nostalgic as 'Humpty Sharma Ki...

New Delhi (India), July 11 (ANI): Everyone's favourite Bollywood pair Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan's chemistry is undeniable and this notion was proved right when the two were roped in for 'Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania'.

Read More

Updated: Jul 11, 2019 18:11 IST

'The View' host blasts Kourtney Kardashian after she cried about...

Washington D.C. [USA], July 11 (ANI): While reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian has mixed emotions about her 40th birthday, some hosts on the talk show 'The View' are not feeling sympathetic towards her.

Read More
iocl