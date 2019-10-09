Rangoli Chandel (Image courtesy: Twitter)
Rangoli Chandel reveals brother Aksht's childhood secrets on his birthday

ANI | Updated: Oct 09, 2019 10:16 IST

New Delhi (India), Oct 9 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel shared an adorable throwback picture of the three siblings to mark the birthday celebrations of her brother Aksht.
Rangoli shared a childhood picture where fans can see a glimpse of cute little Kangana and their brother Aksht.
In the picture, Rangoli can be seen striking a pose in a red sweater along with Kangana whose innocence in a pink sweater is just winning hearts, while a little Aksht in a white sweater is just dripping cuteness.
"Growing up no matter hw much scolding or beating these two gt dey never calld me didi,I call Kangana Chotu cos I cn bt dis little one Aksht also calls her Chutki or Chotu, clearly in our family we hv more than one weirdo," she tweeted.

The post comes after Rangoli decided to reveal the childhood secrets of Aksht on his birthday today.
While taking a walk down the memory lane, Rangoli shared several other funny moments from their childhood.
In another post, she shared an old picture of Aksht from his childhood and called him a stylish man who invented airy pants.
"Aksht is a very stylish man but not many know he was stylish even as a toddler, as you can see in the picture he invented airy pants, not only it kept him cool but also saved the hassle of opening and closing zippers #birthdayroasting #mykidbrother," she tweeted above the picture where a little Akshat can be seen wearing a sweater along with a balloon pants and funky sunglasses.

