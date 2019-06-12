Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel slams Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina in latest tweet series

ANI | Updated: Jun 12, 2019 21:55 IST

New Delhi (India), June 12 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Wednesday shared a series of tweets in which she shared information about her house she is apparently building in Kullu and credited the actor for taking over as its designer.
"Ajay and I are building our house in Kullu, I simply asked Kangana for some design suggestions, here she is designing everything from a scratch, sometimes calls me at 2am bursting with idea and excitement, everyday I get hundreds of reference pictures," the tweet read.

In another tweet, Rangoli writes, "for our budget what she is doing with the house is extraordinary, best thing about Kangana is her ability to give her all to the people in her life, to treat them as if they are an extension of herself, how not to fall in love with her everyday."

The tweet series took an ugly turn after a user pointed out that this is common amongst siblings and there was nothing new in it. "Arey yaar everyone love their brothers and sisters and want to do for them whatever capacity they have! What's new in it?," the comment read.

Responding to the tweet, Rangoli brought in the mention of Hrithik Roshan's sister, Sunaina and slammed her saying, "Don't act too smart. Everyone isn't nice to their siblings, Hrithik Roshan's sister Sunaina Roshan has been calling and messaging Kangana and me only to apologise that she didn't stand up for her when Hrithik framed her as they were friends."

"When Kangana &Hrithik were close, when Hrithik found out he & his PR tried to prove her a bipolar on a nervous breakdown, poor lady was so hassled with all the public shaming and blaming," Rangoli went on to write.

"Day before it was all over the media, so don't give this BS everyone is kind to their siblings," Rangoli lashed out.

Recently, Sunaina Roshan also hit the headlines as she was reported to be ill and that she is suffering from bipolar disorder.
Strong dismissing any such thing, Sunaina shared an image of her on Twitter, where she looked totally fine and wrote, "Do I look critically ill ...." (ANI)

