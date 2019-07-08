Rangoli Chandel slams journalist who engaged in spat with sister Kangana

Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel
ANI | Updated: Jul 08, 2019 14:54 IST

New Delhi (India), July 8 (ANI): Kangana Ranaut's sister Rangoli Chandel on Monday lashed out at the journalist who engaged in a verbal spat with the actor during the song launch event of the upcoming movie 'Judgementall Hai Kya'.
After getting lambasted from Kangana on the grounds that he wrote "dirty things" about her film 'Manikarnika', the reporter is now being called out by her sister on Twitter.
"How dare he mock Manikarnika's name and openly lie that he never wrote anything about it," Rangoli tweeted.
[{95028187-f1d8-47f0-b2bb-e9ef71e67bd7:intradmin/dfkgjb.JPG}]
Accusing the scribe of running a smear campaign against Kangana, Rangoli opined that he did so as the actor made a "nationalist film".
"It's a shame that JustinJRao used to pretend to be her friend but when she spoke against cow slaughter and made nationalist film he did major smear campaign against her," she wrote.
"Apni media ki halat dekho, jabse Kangana ne Modi ji ko support kiya hai aur nationalist film banai hai, yeh sab so called liberals uski jaan ke dushman ban gaye hain (Look at the condition of media, soon after Kangana supported Modi and made a nationalist film, the so-called liberals are after her life)," she further added.
[{5dcf6577-474e-4f2c-ae6a-c6c0de88590f:intradmin/ckjg.JPG}]
Other than this, Rangoli also requested the government to "take strict action" against the PTI journalist.
The controversy started during the event, while Kangana and Rajkummar Rao, her co-star in the film, were interacting with the media and answering their questions, Kangana snapped at the journalist before he could even complete his question, catching him off guard.
"You were bashing Manikarnika. Have I done anything wrong by making a film on nationalism? You called me a jingoistic woman who is making a film on nationalism," the 'Queen' actor said, refusing to entertain any question from the journalist.
However, unlike Bollywood celebrities who take their own sweet time to react to the comments the actor makes in front of the media, the journalist was quick to defend himself.
"Kangana, I did not even tweet anything about Manikarnika. You cannot intimidate a journalist because you are in a power position," he said.
The drama did not end there. Kangana then pointed out that the journalist had come to her vanity van and spent three hours there, but ended up writing questionable things following that.
"I have given you interviews before. You came to my van to interview me during Manikarnika. You spent at least three hours there and we had lunch together. But things have changed drastically after that. You had messaged me also, so don't tell me I am trying to intimidate you like a star. Don't make this about star and journalist," she asserted.
The journalist, however, immediately stated that he has never texted her directly and that the interview was organised by an individual handling public relations for the actor. He also clarified that the interview lasted only half an hour.
"If you have the prejudice of twisting whatever I say, I cannot speak to you. That's all I am trying to say here," the actor added.
However, the journalist stood his ground and said, "What I am trying to say here is that it is all a lie. I never text you."
The 32-year-old further accused the media person of "harming" her "brand", to which he argued that he has only 600 followers on Instagram, thereby making him inconsequential.
That's not all. While the actor and the journalist were busy arguing, another reporter snapped at the host of the event for not letting the media do their work properly and constantly interrupting the question and answer session.
'Judgementall Hai Kya' is slated to release on July 26. (ANI)

