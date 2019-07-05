Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel
Kangana Ranaut with sister Rangoli Chandel

Rangoli Chandel slams Taapsee Pannu, vents out at Anurag Kashyap

ANI | Updated: Jul 04, 2019 15:33 IST

New Delhi (India), July 4 (ANI): Rangoli Chandel who is known for her ranting tweets took a jibe at Anurag Kashyap on Thursday morning after the latter came out in support of Taapsee Pannu whom Rangoli called 'sasti copy.'
The trailer of Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao's upcoming film 'JudgeMentall Hai Kya' which was dropped a couple of days back, received much appreciation from the Bollywood fraternity.
The 'Badla' actor was among the ones who praised the trailer of the film and wrote, "This is so cool!!!! Always had high expectations out of this one n this looks so worth it!"

As soon as she tweeted her comment, Kangana's sister Rangoli was quick enough to post a series of tweets where she accused the actor of copying her sister and not acknowledging her while praising the trailer.
"Kuch log Kangana ko copy kar ke he apni dukaan chalate hain, magar pls note, they never acknowledge her not even a mention of her name in praising the trailer, last I heard Taapsee ji said Kangana needs a double filter and Tapsee ji you need to stop being a sasti copy," Rangoli tweeted.

Anurag who came to the aid of Taapsee also got involved in the Twitter battle and wrote, "Come on Rangoli.. this is going too far.. this is really really desperate.. I really don't know what to say to this. Having worked with both your sister and Taapsee .. I just don't get this ..praising the trailer means praising all aspect of it. Which includes Kangana."

But Rangoli is not someone who would easily let anyone sneak away so easily. Hitting back at the director, she wrote, "Sir you can see it's not about mentioning Kangana so much, clearly lot of people I have thanked haven't mentioned her, it's just that I am tired of people taking digs at her, who is this Taapsee to claim that Kangana needs double filter....(contd), Anurag Kashyap."

Continuing, she wrote, "Contd)....so now I am here showing everyone mirror... I know you are working with her but please don't get desperate without understanding the real issue ... back off Anurag Kashyap."

Making the feud stronger on Twitter, Rangoli bashed out at Kashyap and recalled the conversation the director had with Kangana, the last night. "You Anurag Kashyap have been calling Kangana last night and telling Taapsee is her fan, give me one media interaction where she said that in fact she always calls Kangana extremist, Kangana has opinions so what? Why call her filter and extremist....(contd)."

Adding, she wrote, "(Contd)...Taapsee is a fan & loves to copy her yes we all are, who wouldn't like to be like Kangana bt why attack her and take digs, yeh sab shanagiri nikalne keliye he toh main twitter pe ayi hun thank u very much magar sab ki pol khulegi koi nahin rok sakta."

Earlier on Wednesday, Rangoli engaged with a little world play with Varun Dhawan over Twitter when the actor praised the trailer without mentioning Kangana.
"What a mast trailer. Amazing lead and supporting cast backed by some great writing. Looks like a lot of fun," wrote Varun.
Backing her point, Rangoli replied back, "Kangana ka bhi naam likh dete sir!! Wo bhi kisi ko bachi hai usne bhi mehnat ki hai !!!"
However, the actor did not take the matter seriously and cooled it off by simply giving a special thanks to all the cast of the film.
"Loving everyone from Satish sir, Hussain, Raj and specially Kangana aur lead cast ka wohi matlab tha maam. Best wishes." (ANI)

iocl