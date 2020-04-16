Rangoli Chandel's Twitter suspended over controversial tweet on Moradabad incident

New Delhi [India], April 16 (ANI): Micro-blogging site Twitter on Thursday suspended Kangana Ranaut's sister and manager Rangoli Chandel's account over a controversial tweet regarding the Moradabad stone-pelting incident.

In the tweet, Chandel wrote of shooting people dead while referring to the incident wherein a medical team screening coronavirus suspects in Moradabad was attacked by some people.

Chandel used the term "Nazi" in her tweet which was found to be objectionable by many of the users on the medium.



Twitter suspended Chandel's account as she was found violating its set of rules.

According to the policy of the micro-blogging site, tweets that propagate or incite violence, hatred, terrorism, abuse or harassment are subjected to be reported following which Twitter account of the user gets suspended.

Three people, including a doctor and pharmacist, suffered injuries when stones were pelted at the ambulance carrying a team of medical personnel and police in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad, said Chief Medical Officer (CMO) Dr SP Garg.

Taking cognisance of the incident, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had said that the National Security Act (NSA) would be slapped against those responsible for the act. (ANI)

