Rani Mukerji addresses Kareena Kapoor as her "jaan", take a look at duo's new images

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Bollywood divas Kareena Kapoor Khan and Rani Mukerji, who have worked together in films like 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge!' and 'Talaash, recently reunited for a chat show.

On Saturday, the two met each other for Kareena's show What Women Want. They also posed for shutterbugs stationed outside the shoot location.

Several images and videos surfaced online. In the images, Rani is seen dressed in a green summer dress. On the other hand, Kareena looked stylish in a black shirt and black jeans.



There's also a video that has left netizens in awe of Rani and Kareena's bond.

While posing with Kareena, Rani showered love on the latter by addressing her as her "jaan."

"Yeh meri jaan hai," Rani said, evoking a wide smile from Kareena.



Kareena also dropped a picture with Rani from the shoot.

"Tina and Pooja #IYKYK," she captioned the picture, referring to the duo's characters' names in the film 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge'.

Helmed by Kunal Kohli, 'Mujhse Dosti Karoge' was released in 2002. In the film, Rani played the role of Pooja, while Kareena played Tina. The film also starred Hrithik Roshan in the lead role.



In the upcoming days, Rani will be seen in the film Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway, which will hit the theatres on March 17. The film is based on Sagarika Chakaraborty's book The Journey of a Mother.

Sagarika Chatterjee is a woman who stood up against the government of Norway to fight for the right to be reunited with her children after they were taken away from her and placed in foster care and were told that they will not be returned until the age of 18.

Speaking of Kareena's upcoming projects, she will be seen in Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. (ANI)

