Rani Mukerji recalls fond memories as 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' clocks 13 years

New Delhi [India], April 27 (ANI): As sports-drama 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' completed 13 years of its release today, lead star Rani Mukerji recalled some fond memories and said she was 'really, really happy' on the movie set.

"Ta Ra Rum Pum was a very, very lovely shooting experience for me because we shot in America, in New York, for nearly 3 months," the 42-year-old actor said.

"I was there for 3 months at a stretch and it was lovely living in New York around that time shooting the film," she added.

Addressing the 'two-little angles' - Ali, and Angelina, her on-screen children in the movie who played the roles of Priya and Ranveer, she further said: "To actually play a mother of these 2 children really got my motherly instincts out."

The 'Kuch Kuch Hota' actor mentioned that even today a lot of people come and say that the 2007 released movie is one of their favourites because "it has car racing and it has the story about the children."

According to Rani, the theme of the family being the prominent one might be what connected with the audience.

"It's a very nice warm lovely story and I think I connected with the film and the story a lot at that time. It was a very sweet story about this couple who has children and how they fight the odds," she said.

I think crisis like these bring families closer and I think that's a very special part of the story," the 'Hichki' actor added.

She also cherished the animation song--Ta Ra Rum Pum -- with the teddy bears, and said that it is "one of her favourites."

"I think they had done a lovely job and the animation was one of my first animation songs which I did!" the actor added"

Recalling the fun times she had with her co-star Saif Ali Khan and Victor Banerjee, she further said: "Of course, having Saif with me as a co-actor was wonderful! Also, Victor Banerjee played my father in the film and it was wonderful having him on set and to be working with him."

"It was overall a great experience and I remember being really, really happy on the sets of Ta Ra Rum Pum!" the 'Hum Tum actor concluded.

Directed by Siddharth Anand, Rani Mukerji and Saif Ali Khan starrer 'Ta Ra Rum Pum' stood out as a sports-drama that was set in the backdrop of car racing in the USA with Saif playing a racing prodigy. (ANI)

