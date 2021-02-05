Rani Mukerji reveals she was initially reluctant to do Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black'

New Delhi [India], February 4 (ANI): On the sixteenth anniversary of Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji's hit film 'Black', she revealed that she was initially reluctant to do the role, which later proved to be the most challenging yet successful role of her life.

The actor has always wowed the audience with her brilliant acting in movies. Critics and viewers alike rate her performance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Black' to be her best one to date.

Her impeccable, sensitive acting as a specially-abled girl Michelle McNally, who strikes a beautiful and soulful bond with her teacher (Amitabh Bachchan), has been hailed as one of the best acting performances ever by an actor in the history of Hindi cinema.

Revealing as to why the actor was initially apprehensive to give her nod for the movie, she said, "I think at first I was very reluctant to do the film when Sanjay offered me the role. Not because I had any doubts about the film or the character as such, because working with Bhansali is a dream for any actor. I had already been a huge fan of his after watching Devdas."

Mukerji added, "So, for me to get an opportunity to work with Bhansali was huge. However, as an actor, I wasn't very confident that I would be able to pull off the role that Sanjay was offering me. I discussed this with Sanjay and asked him - Sanjay are you sure you are asking me to do this role, I think it is a very difficult part, something which I have not even envisaged ever in my life!"



She was "quite intimidated" at first but it was entirely Bhansali's belief in her that helped them make the movie.

Thanking the movie's director, she further said, "I was quite intimidated actually at first but it was entirely Sanjay's belief in me as an actor and Sanjay's belief in himself as a director that helped us make Black."

The actor added, "When he told me that he believed I will be able to pull off the character and that he will be there with me at every step of the way guiding me through the role, through the character and give me as much help as is I need to basically study the character of Michelle McNally, through the real people who are speech, sight and hearing impaired, I felt confident."

The versatile actor also revealed that she was deeply touched by the legend Dilip Kumar's kind words for her. She said, "The fact that when Mr. Dilip Kumar had watched the film, he had written a letter of appreciation for my work and for me, I think that was one of the highest compliments I received as an actor from an actor of legendary repute like Dilip Kumar."

'Black' released in the year 2005 and also starred the legendary actor Amitabh Bachchan Along with Mukerji. The film is about a stubborn teacher, who helps a girl with visual and hearing impairment, explore her potential as she takes on the challenge of graduating from college.


