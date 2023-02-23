Rani Mukerji shines in 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' trailer, check out how she fights for her children in foreign land

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 23 (ANI): Rani Mukerji has shown her versatility as an actor time and again. With the upcoming 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway', she is all set to make you fall in love with her acting prowess once again.

On Thursday, the makers of 'Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway' unveiled the film's trailer.

Playing a fierce woman, Rani is seen fighting against an entire Norwegian government to reunite with her children.

The trailer starts by showing how happily Mrs Chatterjee (Rani) is enjoying her life with her husband and two kids Shubh and Shuchi in Norway. However, one day, government officials come to her house and snatch away her kids from her. She later learns that the kids have been taken away from her by the government after they decide that the Chatterjees have been unable to adequately care for the kids.

The latter half of the trailer shows Rani fighting against the Norwegian foster care system to win back the custody of her children.

The film's trailer left many emotional.

Reacting to the trailer, Karan Johar said this is Rani's best performance to date.

"I have had the privilege of seeing this heartbreaking and massively courageous film...Hand on heart this is Rani Mukerji's best performance till date ... to say that she is absolutely outstanding is still not completely describing her portrayal of an anguished and distraught mother .... I don't think there is a single parent in this world that will not be hugely affected and then vindicated in the viewing of this brilliant film... bravo to @emmayentertainment for producing their best and bravest film so far ( props to Greenlawans high school #iykyk) and the director @ashhimachibber for her excellence in directing this film with such nuance! Yeh sirf trailer hai! Picture abhi baki hai... in cinemas 17th March 2023," Karan wrote.

Alia Bhatt, too, heaped praises on the trailer.

"Weeping ! What a moving trailer," she wrote.



Directed by Ashima Chibber and produced by Zee Studios and Emmay Entertainment, Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway is inspired by true events. The film will be out in theatres on March 17. (ANI)