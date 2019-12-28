Rani Mukerji terms making of 'Mardaani 2' extremely risky

New Delhi (India), Dec 28 (ANI): Rani Mukerji-starrer thriller 'Mardaani 2' is earning praise from critics and audiences alike, with a rock-steady run at the box office and earnings of Rs 40.20 crore, despite the release of 'Dabangg 3'.

The 41-year-old actor stated that it was 'extremely risky' to make 'Mardaani 2' because it didn't have any of the trappings of commercial cinema for the audience. However, she is thrilled that the film is a success and congratulated the entire team for sticking to their belief in delivering a clutter-breaking content film.

While talking about the reason behind the success of the movie she said, "The story of our film has connected with audiences and touched their hearts. This is because it deals with the reality of today and deals with what women in our society are facing. As actors, we need the material to be bang on for us to bring it to life on screen and improvise on it to create a character that leaves a lasting impression."

Rani said at the heart of the story, 'Mardaani 2' is about gender inequality and the team has tried to bring out this burning issue to the forefront.

The iconic actress said, "The movie deals with so many things but at the heart of it, the film is about gender inequality. Shivani faces it in her work despite being a top-cop and being at the peak of her career. The villain, Gopi too is driven by the feeling that girls need to be below men and detests women who stand up for themselves." (ANI)

