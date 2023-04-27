Rani Mukerji wins hearts with her pantsuit look

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Pantsuits are undoubtedly one of the hottest and most comfortable fashion trends and our Bollywood divas are making sure to nail this ensemble with their unique touch.

On Wednesday, Rani turned muse for fashion designer Masaba. She did a photoshoot in a beige pantsuit designed by none other than Masaba.

Sharing the pictures, Masaba captioned the post, "Rani Mukerji in The New Collection. The new rock n roll print is paired over a casual spread collar shirt and is coupled with straight fit, wide leg trousers." She also added the hashtags - feels like summer, the future is print, think in colour, House of Masaba, Masaba Masaba and The Masaba Print.

Rani give a nerdy touch to the outfit by sporting roon-coloured glasses. For the glam, she opted for nude pink lips, kohl rimmed eyes and mascara-laden lashes.

She was also seen wearing several bracelets on her wrists.

Rani's bossy lady look stole netizens' attention.

Heaping praises on Rani, a social media user wrote, "Wow just wow !!! Rani is looking like a rani."

"wow..great creation Masaba..the queen looks elegant," another one wrote.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Rani is currently basking in the success of her film 'Mrs. Chatterjee v/s Norway'.

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs. Chatterjee VS Norway' talks about the life of an immigrant mother who fights against all odds to win back the custody of her children.Neena Gupta, Jim Sarbh and Bengali actor Anirban Bhattacharya played pivotal roles in the movie.

Expressing her happiness about the film's success, Rani told ANI, "It always feels great to see stories of our Indian women being heard globally. I have always tried my best to take the stories of our Indian women to a global platform. I am an Indian woman and I know our powers...so I always ensure that our stories are heard with my work." (ANI)