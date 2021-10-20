Rani Mukerji wraps up shooting for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 20 (ANI): Actor Rani Mukerji has finished her shooting for 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway'.

Shot extensively in Estonia and in some parts of India, the film's team celebrated the wrap on the sets. Several pictures have been doing the rounds on the internet, in which Rani can be seen sharing smiles with the producers.





Talking about the same, Rani said, "It's a really sweet coincidence that I wrapped the shoot of Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway on the same day that my first Hindi film 'Raja Ki Aayegi Baraat!'. Mrs. Chatterjee Vs Norway is an inspirational story about a mother fighting a country for her children and I went through a rollercoaster of emotions shooting this film. I'm hoping that this film will resonate with everyone who wants to see an entertainer with a brilliant concept at its fore."

Directed by Ashima Chibber, 'Mrs Chatterjee Vs Norway' is produced by Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and Nikkhil Advani's Emmay Entertainment and Zee Studios. (ANI)

