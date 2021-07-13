Rannvijay Singha shares a glimpse of his second child

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 13 (ANI): TV host and actor Rannvijay Singha and his wife Prianka Singha have become parents for the second time.



On Tuesday, Rannvijay gave us the first glimpse of his son.

Taking to Instagram, he posted a picture of him holding the little fingers of the newborn.



"Grateful #blessed #satnamwaheguru," he captioned the post.



Netizens showered the couple with their best wishes.

"Congratulations," actor Anita Hassanandani commented.

"Just so much love," veejay Nikhil Chinapa wrote.

A day ago, Rannvijay announced the news of the baby boy's arrival in an interesting way.

He had shared a picture of a small jersey with baby sneakers.



For the unversed, Rannvijay and Prianka, who tied the knot in April 2014, also have a daughter named Kainaat, who was born in 2017. (ANI)

