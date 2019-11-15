Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone at the Golden Temple in Amritsar.

Ranveer, Deepika offer prayers at Golden Temple in Amritsar

ANI | Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:54 IST

Amritsar (Punjab) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After seeking blessings at Tirupati temple in Andhra Pradesh, power couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone offered prayers at Golden Temple in Punjab's Amritsar.
On their first wedding anniversary, Ranveer and Deepika decided to mark the special moment of their life in a divine way. The couple was accompanied by their families.
Ranveer was seen wearing a snazzy flower-printed kurta pyjama paired with a printed Nehru jacket and a scarf covering his head.
While Deepika was not looking less than a newly-wed bride as she was seen wearing a heavy embroidered maroon salwar suit with the dupatta wrapped around in the traditional Punjabi style. The actor complemented her look with heavy crafted jewellery and sindoor.
Sharing a still with his wife from Sri Harimandir Sahib on Instagram, Ranveer wrote, "Overcome with sheer gratitude."

Deepika also shared the same picture on her social media handle writing, "As we celebrate our first wedding anniversary, we seek blessings at Harmandir Sahib. Thank You all for your love, prayers and good wishes!"

The much-loved couple ceremoniously tied the knot last year on November 14 in Italy's Lake Como in a traditional South Indian ceremony following which they also had a North Indian wedding a day after on November 15.
The two looked as regal as they did on their day last year in colour coordinated outfits.
On the work front, the couple has starred together in a number of films including Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Goliyon ki Rasleela Ram-Leela', 'Bajirao Mastani' and 'Padmaavat'.
On the work front, DeepVeer will together star in Kabir Khan's '83' with Ranveer essaying the role of World Cup-winning former Indian captain Kapil Dev while needless to say, Deepika will play his on-screen wife. (ANI)

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:31 IST

Manushi Chillar to play Sanyogita in Akshay Kumar's 'Prithviraj'

New Delhi (India), Nov 15 (ANI): Two months after he surprised fans with a new film announcement, Akshay Kumar has finally found the leading lady for his upcoming historical movies 'Prithviraj' in 2017 Miss World Manushi Chillar, who will be making her Bollywood debut.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 11:09 IST

When I'm not on sets, life gets hard: Shia LaBeouf

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): 'Honey Boy' actor Shia LaBeouf opened up about his obsession with acting saying that he is "deeply dissatisfied" when he is not on film sets.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:56 IST

Dwayne Johnson announces release date of DC's superhero film 'Black Adam'

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Dwayne Johnson's "superhero dreams" have finally come true as he shared his first look in and as 'Black Adam', along with its release date.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 10:01 IST

Karan Johar turns host for B-town celebs and Katy Perry!

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Karan Johar has hosted a house party that turned into a star-studded affair. The Bollywood bash was held at filmmaker's Mumbai residence to welcome American singer Katy Perry in the city.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:43 IST

Scarlett Johansson feels she was 'typecast', 'hyper-sexualised'...

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 15 (ANI): Scarlett Johansson, who is now known to play strong and bold roles, revealed that she was once "typecast" and "hyper-sexualised" in her late teens and early 20s.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 09:26 IST

'Darling Papa, I miss you', Amitabh revisits Abhishek's...

New Delhi [India], Nov 15 (ANI): Amitabh Bachchan on Friday took a walk down memory lane as he revisited the time when his son and actor Abhishek penned a heartfelt letter dedicated to him while he was on an outdoor shoot for long.

Read More

Updated: Nov 15, 2019 08:56 IST

After Rabi Pirzada, Hamza Ali Abbasi quits showbiz

Islamabad [Pakistan], Nov 15 (ANI): Pakistani actor Hamza Ali Abbasi on Thursday announced his decision to quit showbiz.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 23:08 IST

Don't not heed needless rumours, Lata Mangeshkar getting better,...

Mumbai (India), Nov 14 (ANI): The health condition of veteran singer Lata Mangeshkar is stable and getting better, her family said on Thursday with a request not to heed rumours.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 21:12 IST

Demi Lovato hints about new project down pipeline

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Demi Lovato recently piqued the curiosity of her fans by teasing about her upcoming project which is still in the pipeline.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 19:36 IST

Gwen Stefani, Blake Shelton gushes over each other at CMA Awards

Washington D.C. [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): American singer Gwen Stefani and songwriter Blake Shelton gushed over each other at the 2019 Country Music Association Awards on Wednesday in Tennessee just days after they both won trophies at the People's Choice Awards.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:54 IST

'Seberg' trailer: Kristen Stewart gets harassed by FBI in the film

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): Makers of the film released the trailer of upcoming film 'Seberg' where actor Kristen Stewart is seen monitored and harassed by the FBI.

Read More

Updated: Nov 14, 2019 18:52 IST

Trial of Harvey Weinstein may last up to two months

Washington D.C [USA], Nov 14 (ANI): The jury in the upcoming trial of Harvey Weinstein was told that the case of producer will last up to two months.

Read More
iocl