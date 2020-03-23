Ranveer, Deepika work-out together during self-isolation period

New Delhi [India], Mar 23 (ANI): Making the best out of their self-isolation period amid coronavirus outbreak, star couple Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone worked out together on Monday.

Actor Ranveer Singh took to Instagram to share a selfie of himself and his lady love right after their workout session.



While Deepika was seen sporting her million-dollar smile in the picture, Ranveer could be seen trying really hard to ace the tough look with his expressions.

Dressed in their gym wears, the couple looked as adorable as always.

"Double the Endorphin-rush when She's around! #homegymbuddies my #mondaymotivation @deepikapadukone," the 'Padmaavat' actor captioned the post.

Many other Bollywood celebrities are currently self-isolating themselves to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus which has affected a total of 433 people in India and has claimed seven lives. (ANI)

